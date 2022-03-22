Current hardship in Ghana not about poor economic management – Ellen Ama Daaku

Politics of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

A National Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ellen Ama Daaku, has charged the opposition NDC to refrain from blaming Akufo-Addo’s government for the prevailing global economic downturn that has hit almost every nation.



She said that the current hardship in Ghana is not about poor economic management by the government but rather occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is beyond the control of every government worldwide.



Speaking on Metro TV, the NPP National Women’s Organiser hopeful said that Akufo-Addo’s government is well-positioned to ensure that the economy bounces back to ameliorate the suffering of the people.



In response to a comment by Beatrice Annan, a Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on what measures the government was taking to reverse the situation, Ellen Ama Daaku said that the controversial E-Levy is one of the innovative ways the government is introducing to overturn the prevailing economic condition in Ghana.



The NPP’s ‘Iron Lady’ further said that budgets to all government appointees, agencies, and social intervention programmes are cut between 20-30% as part of the government’s mitigation measures to reduce the burden on the government’s purse.



The final year GIMPA law student encouraged all Ghanaians to ignore the “ugly noises” from the opposition NDC party and have faith in the government and its economic team.



She demanded the NDC to prove their patriotism and love for Ghana by proffering solutions to help remedy the situation confronting Ghanaians.



Ellen Ama Daaku was optimistic that the retreat held by the President and his cabinet to discuss the economy would be more fruitful to meet the expectations of all Ghanaians.