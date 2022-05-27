Current executives running NPP like a cabal – Gumah Kamal

Politics of Friday, 27 May 2022

I will stop 'who you know system' when I’m elected NPP Youth Organiser – Kamal



The Deputy Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United States of America, Prince Gumah Kamal, has accused the current national executive of the party of running it like a gang.



According to him, the party currently runs on a 'who you know basis which is denying most of the grassroots of the party opportunities to make a better living for themselves.



Gumah Kamal, who is an aspiring National Youth Organizer for the party, added that the gang system being run by the current executive is unacceptable and he will work to change it if he gets the nod of the party’s delegates.



“This our party, they are running it like a cabal … when I come (become youth organiser), I will stop the who you know system. If I’m voted as the youth organiser I will change that system.



“If I come, when you work for the party and you are far as Kwabre East, or you live at Krachi or Tono or whatever as long as you work for the party at the constituency level, if win the election I will give you the opportunity,” he said in Twi in a Top FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The NPP has had its polling station and constituency executive elections.



The next for the party is the election of regional executives, which is expected to start on May 27, 2022, and national executives which will be in July.



