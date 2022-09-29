Current economic challenge is a global problem, not mistake of Akufo-Addo -2nd NPP vice chairman

Politics of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma, Contributor

The second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Fanteakwa south constituency, Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr has waded into the booing at President Akufo-Addo with a call to the youth.



The experienced NPP Communicator believed the youth could have addressed their supposed displeasure in a different way instead of on such a global stage.



President Akufo-Addo was booed 'Away, Away, Away' at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra over the weekend when he was invited on stage to address the many participants present at the event.



Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr in an interview with the reporter described the incident as unfortunate and disgracing to hoot at the first gentleman of the land to the world.



Even though he did not apportion blame on any individual or group, he found it difficult to understand why some people can plan and hoot at the President, knowing well that the world was watching.



According to Nana Kofi Akomea Jnr, he does not believe the cation of the participants has to do with the state of the economy but may come with reasons unknown to Ghanaians.



He stressed that the Akufo-Addo-led government has been touted as one of the many Presidents who has handled the economy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war and rather needs commendations from Ghanaians and not the other way round.



"I will urge Ghanaians, especially the youth to trust in the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government as a lot is being done to redeem the image of the current global economic crisis," he said.