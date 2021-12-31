Current Parliament needs grace of God – Nhyiaeso MP warns NDC, NPP

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Stephen Amoah, New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso has cautioned members of his party and the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, to be careful the way they conduct themselves in the lawmaking chamber.



The MP, popularly referred to as Sticka, pointed out in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb that he has at times been left frustrated by the way things have gone on in his first year in the House.



He is also concerned about the rigid stance that the two caucuses have exhibited in the house over the last year and wants to see more cooperation in advancing the best interest of Ghanaians.



“Some of the things, we are all learning but what is happening now, we need the Grace of God because it is not easy.



“I think sometimes we have prejudicial positions established and defined by Minority brothers, I also think sometimes Majority side too, we should also be tolerant and accommodating because at the end of the day, the two political divides must have the nation at heart.”



He continued: “It should be our priority, the people, the citizenry, the ordinary people should be our priority and sometimes I don’t even know my own actions and inactions because I’m really frustrated, because I am one person that as an individual, I love society, I have this nation at heart.



“And I think what NDC, NPP are doing, we should be careful one day, Ghanaians may not reinvest their confidence in us,” he cautioned.



He is happy with the learning curve he is currently exposed to by way of standing orders of the house, constitutional documents, government and private business on the floor of the house and general conventions as relates to work on the floor.



