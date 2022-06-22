Current NPP leadership supervising lawlessness - Ayikoi Otoo

Politics of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Current NPP executive is weak - former Attorney General



I will offer strong leadership to the NPP - Ayikoi Otoo



NPP National Executive election slated for July 15 to July 17



Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice Joseph Nii Ayikoi Otoo has said the current leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is feeble.



According to him, the leadership is weak because it has failed to take action against party members who have defied the laws of the NPP, asaaseradio.com reports.



Ayikoi Otoo, who is contesting for NPP’s national chairman, added that such lawlessness would not be tolerated under his leadership.



“The current party leadership is weak; you make rules, and they flout them, and you still watch on. I will offer strong leadership to the party,” the former Attorney General is quoted to have said on The Asaase Breakfast Show.



He further stated that he would not tolerate under his watch instances where party members declare their intent to contest in primaries before the approved time for campaigning.



“It will never happen under my watch that anybody will announce their decision to stand as the party’s presidential candidate when it clearly goes against our rules,” he noted.



Ayikoi Otoo is one of seven people who have picked up forms to contest for the National Chairmanship position of the NPP.



The other aspirants are Prof Christopher Ameya Akumfi, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah-Boateng (a.k.a Asabee), Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei and George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah.



The seven aspirants were vetted on Monday, June 20, 2022. The election of the National Executive is slated for July 15 to July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



