Current CPP is not Kwame Nkrumah’s CPP - Ernesto Yeboah

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah says the present Convention People's Party (CPP) does not stem out of the Kwame Nkrumah formed CPP.



According to him, the current CPP sought permission from the court to adopt the name and other party identifications.



Speaking on GhanaWeb's Low Down programme, Ernesto Yeboah said the present CPP is not Kwame Nkrumah's party.



"The CPP as we have it is not Kwame Nkrumah's CPP. This CPP was constituted by a body of people who approached the court and the court said okayok, you can use the name CPP, use the colours of CPP, you can their cockrel and bla bla bla but take note that this CPP that you are going to constitute is not Kwame Nkrumah's CPP".



He explained that the constitution forbids the existence of the Nkrumah CPP hence the present party cannot be the original.



"Kwame Nkrumah's CPP is still proscribed under the 1992 constitution. Nkrumah himself is a wanted criminal under the 1992 constitution and that is where we are.



”If you take NLC decree 23, it states that anybody who receives communication purported to have emanated from Nkrumah, the person is enjoined to report to the nearest police station or military barracks. For what? For Nkrumah's arrest," he told Ghana.



The Economic Fighters League leader also doubted that Ghana's system of governance is a democratic one.



"So, this is the truth of the history of our country. But then, the false republic has hidden it so well. That our society seems to have forgotten about it and thinks that we are practising democracy. It is not a democracy. It is a false system that has to be torn down with the bare hands of the people if we have to".



