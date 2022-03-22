Current ‘wind of hardship’ will go away if we reconnect with God — AGLOW boss

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Prayer Director of popular All-women Prayer group AGLOW Dr. Gifty Afenyi Dadzie has suggested that whatever wind is blowing in the country right now is part of God’s plan for individuals whose hearts have turned against God to come back to Him.



In the first session of the AGLOW Monthly intercessory prayers for mother Ghana held on Saturday 19th March 2022 at the Black Stars Square, Dr. Afenyi Dadzie said whatever anyone is going through at the moment, “Sometimes God allows the wind to hit you so that you get closer to Him!”



According to her, a wind was blowing around her and she acknowledged that everyone has some storm they are facing coming from different directions but “I want you to understand that it is part of God’s plan”, she said.



She said this usually happens when a servant is losing “intimacy” with God and becoming totally disobedient so the storm hits you, MyNewsGh.com confirmed her statement.



Dr. Afenyi-Dadzie grabs used the story of Jonah in he Bible to illustrate her point.



“In verse two! In my distress I cried and called on God and he answered me. That’s all He [God] wants us to do— to come back to him and repent!”



“Today, as many as will repent, the storm will cease!” she declared at the Black Stars Square on Saturday March 19th 2022.