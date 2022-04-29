Cultivate early crop varieties before Bagre Dam spillage - NADMO to North East farmers

Regional News of Friday, 29 April 2022

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

Farmers in the North East Region have been urged by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Regional Directorate to cultivate early crop varieties in other to get their crops harvested before the advent of the annual Bagre Dam spillage and the heavy downpours which always caused havoc on farmlands in the region.



23 residents in the region lost their lives in 2020 and 2021 to the floods due to the Bagre Dam spillage and the heavy downpours.



3 persons were also killed in a thunder strike lighting bringing the total recorded deaths in the region to 26 between 2020 and 2021.



Thousands of farmlands were engulfed by the floods in the North East Region where the farmers who farm along the river banks were forced to salvage their immature crops using canoes and other risky means.



In an interview with the North East Regional NADMO Director, John Alhassan Kweku has urged the residents, especially farmers who farm along the river banks to cultivate crop varieties that will get ripened before the floods engulf their farmlands.



"We wish that disasters will leave us but disasters will not leave us anytime soon, but the only thing we can do is put in place measures that can help mitigate the impact whenever we are confronted with disaster. So what we tell people who farm along the river banks is that they should try to go there and then cultivate early varieties, maybe by the time the water will come and they would have gone there to harvest their crops and leave the area", Alhassan Kweku urged.



He also advises the residents who construct their houses on waterways to move to higher lands before a catastrophe occurs as the rains set in.



"Those also construct their houses on waterways that is another challenge, because when you construct your homes, your structures on waterways, and the place is flooded it will definitely affect you. So I am also calling on them to desist on that because it doesn't help", he added.



He says NADMO will continue sensitizing the residents to mitigate the impacts of disaster in the Region.