Culprits in Apiate explosion will be sanctioned- Minerals Commission

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Board Chairperson of the Minerals Commission, Barbara Oteng Gyasi says without a doubt the appropriate sanctions will be applied where required on the conclusion of all ongoing investigations into the Explosion at Appiatse while reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to improving standards and increasing sensitization on safety for all in the mining industry.



Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi made the point at a brief ceremony in Accra when the Minerals Commission donated an amount of GHC2 million to the Appiatse Support Fund to among others support the victims of the unfortunate incident and facilitate the speedy re*construction of the Appiatse Community.



She said it is out of sympathy for the people of Appiatse that they gave such an amount to the Community and hoped that it will ease the work of the Committee and to also bring the needed relief to the survivors of the explosion



Mrs Oteng Gyasi gave a fervent assurance saying ”we will as much as practicable facilitate the investigation into the explosion and into the ongoing review of the legal, regulatory, health, safety and technical regime of the mining industry under the Minerals and Mining explosive regulations (2012), LI 2177 as well as the Minerals and Mining Health and Safety, Technical Regulations 2012, LI 2182″.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the Appiatse Support Fund Committee, the Chairperson Dr. Joyce Aryee thanked the Commission for the generous gesture and also hoped that the purpose of the hashtag “Obiaa ntua bi” which translates as ”Everyone Should contribute” will become a reality.



She said good things take time and therefore called on the leaders and people of Appiatse to have a little patience while they gather the funds to rebuild the city.



She also called on the various Mining Companies to do things right and ensure that ”this tragedy does not reoccur.”