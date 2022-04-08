Cuban Ambassador to Ghana calls on National Chief Imam

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: Dickson Boadi

The Republican of Cuban Ambassador to Ghana Her Excellency Anette Chao Gracia has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam of Ghana His Eminence Sheikh Alhaji Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu (RA) at his New Fadama residence, Monday, the 28th of March 2022.



According to the ambassador, the courtesy call is to formally introduce herself to his eminence as the new ambassador of the Republic of Cuba and admitted that, meeting a personality like His Eminence Sheikh Alhaji Dr Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu (RA), is of historical importance, stated that having a personality of his kind in your nation is a blessing because he’s a national asset to the nation and his citizens.



The ambassador stated that she was extremely honoured for the privileged to meet the National Chief Imam, who doubled as the grand mufti of the Republic of Ghana.



The purpose of the meeting will serve as history as the envoy from Cuba to Ghana, “His Eminence Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu (RA) is full of wisdom and I must say that he is a leader everyone looks up to”.



The historic meeting was also attended by Hajj Abdul Samed Abdulai, the Founder and Executive Director of the Institute for Peace and Progress (IPP), a non-governmental organization based in Accra, with the mandate of promoting peace and impacting lives through education and health care delivery to complement government effort.



Her Excellency Anette Chao reiterated her readiness to partner with the Institute for Peace and Progress (IPP) to complement the government in health care delivery, as well as to help improve and transform the lives of the street children through the provision of basic reading skills.



Meanwhile, the National Chief Imam has applauded the ambassador's effort in supporting the Institute for Peace and Progress (IPP), in providing health care delivery to the less marginalized across the country, which first of the kind is slated for July 23, 2022, in Madina, a suburb of Accra, in the Greater Accra Region.



The National Chief Imam further expressed his profound gratitude to the ambassador and her entourage for the commitment to help take the Ghana–Cuba relations to new heights and enhance the excellent cooperation that already exists between the two countries.