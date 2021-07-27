Crushed Tema tollbooth attendant was owed salary for 4 months

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A cleaner died at the Tema toll booth after being crushed by a truck



• Some others were also badly injured during the accident



• It has emerged the deceased and some other staff were owed salary arrears



Reports by DailyGuide newspaper indicate that the 53-year-old cleaner who was crushed to death at the Tema Toll Plaza was not paid for four months prior to his demise.



Some other sanitary workers at the tollbooth who are still yet to be paid their 4-months allowance have expressed displeasure about the situation even weeks after the incident.



It would be recalled that a toll booth attendant, Isaac Koomson, was run over by a tipper truck which crashed into the toll booth. Six other attendants were severely injured.



The Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service in Tema who investigated the incident revealed that the 27-year-old tipper truck driver, Isaac Osei was changing lanes to beat traffic when the incident happened.



He crushed into two toll booths, injuring Ernest Antwi another attendant in the process after which it ran into the rear of a Nissan saloon car with registration number GG 5401-15 driven by Emmanuel Arthur who had two female passengers on board.



The concrete booth also fell on a Mercedes Benz Actros Truck which had stopped by the booth.



Some workers protested poor working conditions after the incident, showing up in red attires and armbands.







Watch the video below.



