Crowd mobs Mahama at ex-Council of State member’s church

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A crowd of men, women and children instantaneously thronged the Saviour Church at Akyem Osiem, Eastern Region, on Friday, 17 December 2021, which is headed by a former Council of State member Opanyin Abraham Adusei, to mob former president John Dramani Mahama, who had visited to celebrate a court victory with the leader of the church.



Opanyin Adusei won a long-drawn case by a 3-2 majority decision at the Supreme Court.



The crowd sang victory-themed songs and danced on the compound, as the 2020 flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), waved at them and danced along in the company of the party’s National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and other national executives.



Mr Mahama later wrote on Facebook, “I was very pleased to visit Opanyin Abraham, Head of Saviour Church, to congratulate him on a recent victory in a long and protracted legal tussle at the Supreme Court”.



“Opanyin Abraham served as a Member of the Council of State when I was President”, he added.







