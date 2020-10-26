General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: Class FM

Criticising Akufo-Addo's water, electricity freebies 'satanic spirit of envy, jealousy' – Korankye Ankrah

Apostle General of Royal house Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah

Critics of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s free water and electricity initiative, as part of measures by the government to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the poor in society, exhibited a “satanic spirit of envy and jealousy”, the Apostle General of Royal house Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah has said.



In his view, the opposition parties should rather celebrate President Akufo-Addo and his government for being sensitive to the plight of the poor amidst the pandemic.



“Why should I, when am in opposition, be envious of this? It’s a good thing”.



“We need to commend him and thank him; Mr President, thank you. I’m thanking you on behalf of my people, Royalhouse Chapel, the poor people who cannot pay water, who cannot pay electricity, thank you for what I call political sensitivity”, Rev Korankye Ankrah said.



“We live in a country, where when you are in opposition, and I said again, not this one, but all round, when they are in opposition, nothing good the people in the palace [presidency] do pleases them.They will criticise everything, abuse everything, insult everything, refuse to see every good thing. What kind of spirit is this?” he asked. It is satanic spirit of envy and jealousy”, Rev Korankye Ankrah answered.



He admonished the opposition that rather than criticizing every good thing of the government, they must bide their time and when given the opportunity, also prove they have the interest of the citizens at heart.



“… Do you know why you don’t need to kill yourself, why you don’t need to be envious and you don’t need to be jealous? Because, one day, God will also bring you from the opposition and you’ll enter into the palace; when you enter into the palace, you, too, go and find some good thing to do for the people.



“If somebody has paid for electricity and water, you, too, find another thing to do.



“There are plenty things you can do for the people.



“Wait for your time, wait for your turn, wait for your opportunity. When it comes, deliver”, he advised.



“I can’t understand these people. There must be no fight over this. It is their time. This is what they want to do for the people. Clap your hands, give them praise, adore them, honour them”, he urged the opposition.





