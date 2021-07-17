Criminals won’t survive in Atwima Kwanwoma – Deputy Defence Minister

Regional News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Defence, has warned criminals operating in and around Atwima Kwanwoma to stop or be faced with brute force.



He made the statement after presenting motorbikes to the police service to enhance patrols.



“I have said this before and I am repeating it here today, those robbing people at gunpoint should stop now or we shall crush them with brute force,” he said.



The Deputy Defence Minister advised robbery gangs to take advantage of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s job creation policies to better their lives and put an end to their criminal activities.



“President Akufo-Addo’s government has introduced a number of interventions to deal with youth unemployment; thousands of people have taken advantage of NABCo, Youth in Afforestation and even MASLOC credit facilities, which have given impetus to a number of businesses in the country; why would you pick guns and go after hardworking people?” he wondered.



Receiving the 11 motorbikes on behalf of the police, District Commander of Atwima Kwanwoma Superintendent Odei Quansah said: “Honourable Kofi Amankwa-Manu has fulfilled all promises made to the police since becoming the people’s representative in Parliament.”



He added: "The police will continue to protect the people but will also need support in the fight against crime.”