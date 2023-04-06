Criminals trembled at the mention of your name – Clergyman praises COP Kofi Boakye

General News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Commissioner of Police (COP) Retired, Nathan Kofi Boakye has been praised for his excellence in the discharge of his duties during his three decades with the Ghana Police Service.



COP Kofi Boakye who has from today, April 6, 2023, officially retired from the Ghana Police Service at the rank of Commissioner of Police has been receiving plaudits for his commitment and dedication to duty as one of Ghana’s most respected police officers.



Delivering a sermon at the 60th Birthday and End of Service Thanksgiving Church Service for COP Kofi Boakye, Very Rev. Fr(DCOP) George Arthur recalled how the mere mention of Kofi Boakye’s name sent shivers down the spines of criminals due to his great successes and sacrifices as a police officer. He described him as a great asset who has contributed immensely to the police service and whose legacy is worth emulating.



“Contemporary Ghanaians have learnt and heard of the great works and achievements associated with this great name as far as law enforcement in the nation is concerned. Available records indicate that you have served in various capacities as an Officer. Most people know you more by the title ACP.



"The mere mention of the name ACP/Kofi Boakye – Regional Police Commander, Accra and DCOP/Kofi Boakye, Regional Police Commander, Kumasi was a threat to criminals. You have left a good emulating working trait for your successors to follow regarding the combating of crime in Ghanaian society. You are bold and always state your point without fear.



"You have proudly contributed your quota towards the development of the Ghana Police Service.



"Both contemporary and future generations with extol your successes and sacrifices. You were a great asset to the Service. Officers will run to you to tap your expertise knowledge and professional experiences when the need arises,” the Rev Fr said.



He added that even though COP Kofi Boakye was a great officer, he should not shy away from sharing his “failures” with officers in active service when they seek his counsel or advice.



“And when Officers come to you, don’t only share your success stories but also tell them of your failures on the job and the consequences you suffered to serve as a caution to the growing generation.



"This is important for, there is no perfect human being. If you avoid people for their mistakes, you will be left alone in this world. So judge less and love more. Let your words heal and not wound or hurt,” he advised.



COP Nathan Kofi Boakye until his retirement was the Director General for Legal and Prosecutions at the National Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service. He had served in various capacities before being appointed Director General. He is best remembered for serving as the Regional Commander of the Ashanti Region and Greater Accra Region.