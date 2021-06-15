Criminals keep changing their strategies, insist on bulletproof bullion vans – Security Analyst to police

General News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Security Analyst, Francis Baah has called on the Ghana Police Service to insist on escorting only bulletproof bullion vans.



He stated that the world is evolving to the extent that criminals improve on their strategies frequently, hence, the need for security officials to re-strategize to safeguard their lives while aboard bullion vans.



“Everything is changing, even the way people perpetrate crime has changed. They improve day in day out, so we should also sit down, go back to the drawing board, and re-strategize. So, where it becomes necessary, the police should insist on bulletproof vans. They should insist because these are vans that are carrying money and now people are using sophisticated weapons to attack bullion vans...”



His comment comes on the back of the shooting incident that happened at James Town, a suburb of Accra on Monday, June 14.



Two persons, including a police officer, Constable Emmanuel Osei was shot dead instantly and the robbers bolted with his gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.



The driver, who sustained degrees of injuries was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital for medical attention.



The Accra Regional Police Command said it has launched investigations into the robbery incident.



The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has also stressed that banks must provide armoured bullion vans as agreed by end of June or that the police will withhold escort services.