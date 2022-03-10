Criminals have infiltrated the Police, re-profile all officers who joined in the last 10yrs – Adam Bonaa

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

A security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has said authorities must conduct search into the properties and assets of all the officers who joined the Police Service in the last ten years.



In his view, criminals have joined the service just to look for money.



“Anybody who joined the police service in the past 10 years should be re-profiled and run a search on their assets/properties to fish the wrong ones out,” he said on the Sunrise show on 3FM, Wednesday March 9.



He added “We have criminals in the service just in there to look for money.”



His comments come after two Policemen who were among the officers allegedly involved in bullion van robberies have been killed during exchange of fire with the Police at Ashaiman in Accra.



Four other officers have also been arrested and will be appearing before court on Wednesday March 9, a Police statement said on Tuesday March 8.



“The police have carried out an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the investigation into the bullion van robberies.



“During the raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman there was an exchange of gunshot and two policemen, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Cpl Stephan Kwaku Nyame who had been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police hospital for treatment.



“Further investigations have led to the arrest of five other suspects, four of whom are policemen. We are pursuing five other civilian suspects who have gone into hiding.



“The Policemen involved have been interdicted and all the suspects will be arraigned before court tomorrow Wednesday 9th March 2022,” the statement said.