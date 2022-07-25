'Criminal syndicate' comment: Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022
Social media users, especially on Twitter, are ingesting the circumstances surrounding which lawyer Martin Kpebu issued a July 24, 2022 apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The private legal practitioner had made comments over the weekend suggesting that the president was a member of a criminal syndicate at the Jubilee House citing his failure to pursue corruption cases.
In a statement titled: "Retraction: Martin Kpebu’s comment without prejudice," the lawyer said his comments were a passionate expression of his disgust at the inaction of the presidency in dealing with some corruption-related issues.
"I do, hereby, retract and apologise for the expression purporting to connect the President of the Republic to crime," the statement read in part.
The reaction range from those who believe Kpebu has been subjected to massive threats by persons in the corridors of power.
Others believe the retraction could be to avoid any criminal prosecution that may be triggered by the president and the fact that Kpebu is likely to find it hard to substantiate his allegations in court.
But for some commenters, Kpebu spoke the truth and his reaction does not dent his views on corruption and presidential complicity in any way.
Read his full retraction below:
Retraction: Martin Kpebu’s comment without prejudice.
Yesterday, I was a guest on Newsfile where issues including the nation-wrecking canker of corruption was discussed.
This was on the back of yet another frightening survey by the collaboration of two state institutions – CHRAJ and GSS revealing the endemic level of actual corruption in Ghana today.
In the heat of the discussion, I passionately expressed my disgust at the inaction of the presidency in dealing with certain matters bothering on corruption.
I do, hereby, retract and apologise for the expression purporting to connect the President of the Republic to crime.
Signed,
Martin Kpebu
Read some of the reactions below:
