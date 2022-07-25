'Criminal syndicate' comment: Kpebu's apology to Akufo-Addo triggers social media reactions

General News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo has failed to fight corruption – Martin Kpebu



Ghana Police ranked highest bribe-taking institution in Ghana



Akufo-Addo promises to use Anas Principle to fight corruption



Social media users, especially on Twitter, are ingesting the circumstances surrounding which lawyer Martin Kpebu issued a July 24, 2022 apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The private legal practitioner had made comments over the weekend suggesting that the president was a member of a criminal syndicate at the Jubilee House citing his failure to pursue corruption cases.



In a statement titled: "Retraction: Martin Kpebu’s comment without prejudice," the lawyer said his comments were a passionate expression of his disgust at the inaction of the presidency in dealing with some corruption-related issues.



"I do, hereby, retract and apologise for the expression purporting to connect the President of the Republic to crime," the statement read in part.



The reaction range from those who believe Kpebu has been subjected to massive threats by persons in the corridors of power.



Others believe the retraction could be to avoid any criminal prosecution that may be triggered by the president and the fact that Kpebu is likely to find it hard to substantiate his allegations in court.



But for some commenters, Kpebu spoke the truth and his reaction does not dent his views on corruption and presidential complicity in any way.



Read his full retraction below:



Retraction: Martin Kpebu’s comment without prejudice.



Yesterday, I was a guest on Newsfile where issues including the nation-wrecking canker of corruption was discussed.



This was on the back of yet another frightening survey by the collaboration of two state institutions – CHRAJ and GSS revealing the endemic level of actual corruption in Ghana today.



In the heat of the discussion, I passionately expressed my disgust at the inaction of the presidency in dealing with certain matters bothering on corruption.



I do, hereby, retract and apologise for the expression purporting to connect the President of the Republic to crime.



Signed,

Martin Kpebu



Read some of the reactions below:





Mr. Martin Kpebu why?



Why did you give in so easily after stating the obvious truth. You can survive elsewhere much better than Ghana just like Mr. Martin Amidu. Or the odododiodio nostalgia "manka ne yie koraa" has taken over because of fear of intimidation at the Courts?????????‍♀️???? — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) July 24, 2022

Breaking News:



Lawyer Martin Kpebu's apology was done under duress. You know how highly intolerant Akufo-Addo is. — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) July 24, 2022

After Martin Kpebu's apology to the Government, I think its time for Samira Bawumia to apologize to Mahama pic.twitter.com/fsVILqwhII — Don Yara (@1donyara) July 24, 2022

Lawyer Martin Kpebu apologized for telling the truth? Oh..???? — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) July 24, 2022

Martin Kpebu's apology confirms Sam Jonah's claim of government silencing critical voices in the country.

They've probably pressured him to issue the apology - they don't have to do it in the open. — Henry Osei Akoto (@HenryOseiAkoto_) July 24, 2022

Martin Kpebu won’t be taken serious again. ????????

How do you apologize for saying the obvious truth?

Or you want to be part of the criminal syndicates? — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) July 24, 2022

God bless JM - Nothing more:, otherwise they will coerce me to apologize like they did Martin Kpebu pic.twitter.com/lZ1GWYmGoL — Ekow Dean (@EkowDean) July 25, 2022

But I think we’ll still see touch screen analysis this week on the Kpebu matter. Anaa it won’t come on sake of apology????? — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) July 24, 2022

Martin Kpebu apologized for his comment against the President; I understand him. Maybe his life was under threat. Maybe his family were in danger. Maybe they threatened his daily bread. Its no secret afterall that Akufo-Addo is an intolerant and vindictive despot. So yes I get it — ???????????? ????. ???????????????????????? ???????? (@NatGTetteh) July 25, 2022

Who didn’t know Martin Kpebu will come and ask for forgiveness? ????



I always say pick your words carefully



You can say what you want to say without explicitly saying what you want to say. — YKGH (@YouKnowGhana) July 25, 2022

Mr Martin Kpebu has shown maturity by coming out to retract his statement from yesterday.



As for the “Martin Kpebu was right squad????????”



Peace be unto you. https://t.co/2OmU2PMVN0 — N.B.A (@Boakyewaa_N) July 24, 2022

Speaking on Joynews’ Newsfile program on Saturday, July 23, 2022, the private legal practitioner accused the president of being an ‘abysmal failure’ as far as the fight against corruption is concerned.He was commenting on a recent corruption report published by a number of state agencies in conjunction with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).The report on corruption and bribery in Ghana titled, “Corruption in Ghana, People’s Experiences and Views” and produced by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, in partnership with the Ghana Statistical Service and with support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed staggering figures on corruption in various public and private institutions in Ghana.Among other things, the report concluded that more than 17.4 million bribes were paid to public officials in the year 2021 alone.The Ghana Police Service was ranked the highest bribe-taking institution in Ghana whilst judges, prosecutors, and Lands Commission officers in the country were named as the groups of people who take the fattest monetary bribes.Addressing the issue on the show, Lawyer Kpebu was of the view that the statistics keep getting worse because the first gentleman of the land appears adamant about fighting corruption under his watch.“Akufo-Addo is part of the criminal syndicate at the Jubilee House. The president is definitely part. This corruption cannot happen without his involvement.“Manasseh did this thing about Zoomlion, the spraying. When schools were being shut down, you know the corona period, schools were being closed and they were going to come back after 3 months, what was the need for the spraying?“You follow Manasseh’s story, it lands on the president’s desk. Other stories land on their desks. The president; we have to say with all our energy, is part of that criminal syndicate and that we will not take this from you, you have to just step down,” he said.Lawyer Kpebu further raised concerns about how the president has failed to honour his promise of using the ‘Anas principle’ to fight corruption when given the opportunity to lead the country as president.“In opposition, he said he will use the Anas Principle – when the president was coming into office and that’s why I voted for him with alacrity.“What is the Anas Principle? Private investigations, so the president should tell you and I, how many Anas principles has he used since he came.“Abysmal failure – so this is 419,” he added.SARA