Criminal charges against Gyakye Quayson to commence on June 13

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The High Court will, on June 13, commence the criminal trial against the embattled Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



James Gyakye Quayson has been charged with the deceit of a public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration in contravention of the statutory declarations, perjury, and the false declaration of office.



The state in the writ argued that the accused deliberately committed these offences to aid him to contest the 2020 parliamentary polls, myjoyonline.com reports.



On April 13, the Supreme Court, in a 5-2 majority decision, barred the Assin North MP from discharging his duties as a Member of Parliament.



This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.



The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period.



He has however filed an application of review seeking the court to reconsider its order.