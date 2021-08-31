Crimes in Ghana: 'Social distancing' could lead to loss of compassion, humanity - Prof. Joseph Osafo

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Senior Psychologist, Prof. Joseph Osafo, has bemoaned the increasing rate of crimes in the country.



Ghana has recently seen horrendous criminal cases, particularly with regard to armed robberies and murders/ritual killings, disturbing the security of the nation.



On Monday, August 23, 2021, a UK-based Journalist was killed by armed robbers on the Tamale-Buipe highway.



Syed Taalay Ahmad Sahib, a Journalist with London-based MTA Television Channel, and his colleague, Umaru Abdul Hakim were attacked by the criminals while on a mission to film a documentary.



Taalay Ahmad was pronounced dead while his colleague was admitted the Tamale Teaching Hospital and receiving treatment.



Discussing the crime incidents going on in the nation, Prof. Joseph Osafo raised psychological issues as one factor that leads people to use violence to make ends meet.



To him, the neglect of social engagements and communal relationships is a potential tool propelling the youth in particular to resort to all sorts of criminal activities.



Prof. Osafo highlighted social distancing, which has become the new normal of Ghanaians following the COVID-19 pandemic, as depriving people of their sense of humanity.



"If we keep on separating like social distancing is doing, there's a school of thought that it could lead to a loss of compassion and the sense of humanity," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme.



In his recommendations to solving the crimes, Prof. Osafo emphasized; "We intentionally develop or build a nation; we don't accidentally...the best approach is to begin to engage young people...we need a proactive approach. We need to engage community leaders."



