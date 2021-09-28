Crimes: Take personal safety seriously, assist police to protect all of us – Buaben Asamoa

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has spoken on the recent robbery cases in Accra and other parts of the country.



He explained that although the Police and other security agencies are there to provide security, individuals must also take their personal safety seriously.



The former Lawmaker for Adentan noted that security is shared responsibility between the security agencies and the people.



Therefore, he added, the people must assist the Police with information on crime related activities that they may have chanced upon for further actions to be taken on them.



Without that, he said, the police cannot be able to gather all the intelligence on their own.



He said these on the Pae Muka Show with host Yaa Titi Okrah on Onua FM/TV on Monday, September 2 while speaking on the recent robbery cases that have plagued parts of the country.



“You will have to be vigilant and be watchful. In case you see any suspicious activity inform the police



“If you leave your own security in the hands of one person to do it for you, it will be difficult.



In every country Police and security rely on informants for information on crimes to deal with the, we have to learn from that.”



The Ghana Police Service on Monday, September 27 arrested one Bukari Salifu, who is said to have provided weapons to armed robbers for their expeditions.



Bukari Salifu, 65, was arrested over the weekend following police intelligence.



Prior to his arrest, two suspected robbers who had been arrested when they attempted to rob motorists along the Koluedor-Sege-Accra road had mentioned Bukari Salifu as the one who provides them with weapons for their robberies.



But while ostensibly taking the police to the man, the two rather took the crime-combat team to a bush full of other armed robbers.



“There, the police came under fire as the suspects attempted to escape,” a press release signed by Acting Director-General of Public Affairs ACP Kwesi Ofori on Monday, September 27 noted.



The suspected armed robbers were shot in the process and were rushed to the Police Hospital, where they died.



They are Joseph Dagodzo and Mujahid Abubakar, alias Sule. Their bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.