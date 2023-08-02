Crime reduced under Dampare, we now have IGP who reaches out to victims – Adib Saani

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Security analyst, Adib Saani has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for working hard in reducing crime in the country.



This comes on the back of Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery cautioning police officers who engage in excesses to desist and warned that persons caught will not be shielded.



According to him, the leadership of the Ghana Police Service has in recent times proven officers who go out of line will not be shielded.



Briefing Parliament on the death of 34-year-old Yusif Salawudeen in the hands of the police in Asawase at the behest of MP for the area Muntaka Mubarak, Ambrose Dery disclosed internal investigations are ongoing to examine the propriety or otherwise of officers involved.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the security analyst stated that there has been huge improvement with policing in the country with the IGP getting involved in some investigations.



“Since IGP Dampare took over we’ve seen reduction in crime, just before he took over office you remember there was a series of robberies all over the country especially in big cities. And when we complained the IGP then says it is only in heaven that there is no crime. Meaning he completely lost control of the situation. Since IGP Dampare came he has proven that truly he is an operational person.



“He was quite systematic in unravelling the mystery surrounding the killing of that officer at Jamestown. He was very involved in the process. These days it’s common to have the IGP reach out to victims. Just recently there were Fulanis being killed in the northern part of the country."



He continued: “I brought this up during a conference the IGP reached out to and we had a meeting together with the Fulani Community later in the night we were very much on phone with the IGP all the way to about 2:00 am until the suspects were arrested.”



The Interior Minister however told the Members of Parliament that policing has markedly improved in recent times.