Crime rates show Ghana is cursed under this government - NDC Man

Politics of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A communications team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Sosu, has expressed worry over the increasing rate of murder and other criminal activities in Ghana.



He claims that certain happenings make it look like Ghana is cursed and under a spell under the current administration.



Mr Sosu stated that ongoing criminal activities are one too many and must be investigated and dealt with.



The communicator cum politician appearing on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM is worried if the issues of crime are not addressed, Ghanaians will continue to live in fear.



To him, he does not know if God has abandoned and cursed us for something our leaders have done.



He said the current leadership we have in Ghana are incompetent and lost direction in managing the country.



He posited that if you intimidate people because of power, a time will come when you will account for it.



He added if you use your power for parochial interest, you will certainly account for it.



He is also asking the government to intensify security in the country to help deal with all forms of criminal activities.



He advised Ghanaians to volunteer information to the security agencies to help crack down on criminals in the country.



He was reacting to the serial murders in Abesim in Sunyani.

He described the incident as gruesome and asked the security agencies to deal ruthlessly with the suspect.