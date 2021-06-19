Crime issues in the country now is not insecurity - Police

General News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While there have been cases of major crimes in the country, with many calls made on the police to arrest the situation, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, says the country is not in a state of insecurity.



She explained that much as any crime means that their system has been breached, it does not equate the description of the country as being in a state of insecurity.



"When crimes like the ones you have mentioned occur, we see it as a breach of some of our security strategies and therefore, several attention is paid to those breaches in order to arrest the perpetrators so that they are not able to occasion breaches again. In fact, a lot is being done and the police needs the support of all of you to carry out our constitutional mandate.



"In the last few days as you said, and then related it to the bullion van issue, people have used the word insecurity because of the privilege of having the media space and that is causing more fear and panic. It is not the reality. The use of the word must be looked at," she said.



Supt. Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman was speaking on the Saturday, June 19, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel and monitored by GhanaWeb.



She said that the situation from a larger part of the country show that crime isn't as predominant as some persons within the media portray it to be.



She cautioned that such persons are causing fear and panic and should desist from it.



"If you move beyond your banks to the entire country, you can see the bigger picture and tell the story as accurately as it is so that people will know what is happening and then together, we can all solve that.



"Now, people have advantage of the media space and make all sorts of allegations and claims in the media space, causing unnecessary fear and panic. Pease, perhaps, I should also use this to appeal to particularly those who have the privilege of the media space that if you have all this information that you claim to have, and you don't let the police know so that we can arrest the situation, but you go ahead making all those claims. What will be your agenda, or what will be the motive?"