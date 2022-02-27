Crime has no expiry date, find the killers of J.B. Danquah – Kumchacha tells IGP

General News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries International, Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha), has charged the Inspector General of Police to ensure he brings closure to the plethora of unsolved crimes in the country as a way of cementing his legacy.



According to Kumchacha, the current Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has proven himself worthy of his appointment as he has over the period supervised the arrest and prosecution of various individuals including some prominent persons cited for committing various offenses.



“Before, some celebrities and popular persons felt they could not be touched but IGP Dampare has made us seen that no one is above the law. He has gained goodwill by ensuring whoever contravenes the law is prosecuted,” Kumchacha noted during an interview with Oman Channel.



While praising the IGP for discharging his duties, Kumchacha threw a challenge to Dr. Akuffo Dampare to ensure that various unresolved crimes recorded in the past including the murder of former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah Adu as a means of cementing his legacy.



According to Kumchacha, the IGP must ensure that the murder of the MP and other cases are properly investigated with the perpetrators identified and brought to book.



“Because crime has no expiry date, he should ensure the people who murdered J.B. Danquah are arrested based on thorough investigation and brought to book. That aside, he was shot and killed in the Fanti area, the IGP must ensure that case is investigated and the murderers arrested."



Listing a number of cases including some dating as far back as 2007, Prophet Kumchacha insisted that the IGP needs to ensure all such cold cases are properly investigated and resolved to further gain faith in his administration.



“IGP Dampare is doing a good job and he deserves commendation for that. But he should open all the cases I’ve mentioned and investigate all of them because crime has no expiry date,” he added.





