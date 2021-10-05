Credit officer jailed two years for stealing, two others fined

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: GNA

Henry Adotey Allotey, an Account officer of Kalmoni Group/ Japan Motors, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for stealing GHS73,000 belonging to his employer.



Allotey had earlier on refunded GHS22,000 out of the amount he stole.

The court in its judgment further ordered Allotey to refund GHS51,000 out of GHS73,000 he stole.



Allottey’s two other accomplices, Ebenezer Sodja Anum and Daniel Kofi Adjierteh, who were accounts officers of the company, were also fined GHS6,000 each in default serve 12 months imprisonment each.



The court found out that it was Allotey who lured his accomplices to commit the crime.



Accused’s sentence and conviction came after the Court presided over by Mrs Justice Ruby Aryeetey, a High Court Judge, sitting with additional responsibility as a Circuit Court Judge, had found them guilty on the charges of conspiracy, stealing and falsification of accounts.



The prosecution led by Police Chief Inspector Simon Apoirsornu called five witnesses to make their case. Accused persons called none.



Chief Inspector Apiorsornu said Allotey was a Credit Control Officer while Anum and Adjierteh were Service Advisors. They were stationed at Tema but later Anum was transferred to the Accra branch.



The prosecution said the company operated with two accounting policies where customers came for services on a cash basis whiles others enjoyed credit facilities or made an upfront payment for services.



The prosecution said Allotey was in charge of opening accounts for customers and also chasing debtors.



Chief Inspector Apiorsornu said in May 2009, Allotey and Anum came together to falsify the company accounts.



The prosecution said forged payments for cash of customers to reflect as though they were customers.



The prosecutor said the accused also forged invoices that they issued to the customers.



According to the Prosecutor, the cash payment made by customers were stolen by the accused and they shared the booty among themselves.



Additionally, the prosecution said the money paid by the debtors of the company was also stolen by the accused but records still indicated that customers owed the company.



In the year 2011, Anum was transferred to the company’s head office and he was replaced by Adjeirteh.



The prosecution said Allotey introduced Anum to the deal and they both siphoned money from the company.



In May 2013, the prosecution said the management of the company was alerted and an audit was carried out.



During the auditing, it was revealed that GHS89,232.22 had been stolen.



When management confronted accused persons with the findings, they confessed to the crime and refunded their respective share of the booty.



While Allotey refunded GHC22,000 out 73,000, Anum and Adjierteh refunded GHC15,658.00