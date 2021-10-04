Credible polls have contributed to Ghana's stability - Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his strong support for the existence of term limits for Presidents.



The term limits, he said, enhanced the stability of democracies, especially the presidential systems, and injected fresh ideas into governance.



“Speaking personally, I support the idea of term limits for Presidents, it prevents abuse of office and coup d’états,” he said in an interview with Kumasi-based Ash FM on Saturday, as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region.



Ghana, the President noted, had been politically stable since 1992 because of the four-year term limit that gives Ghanaians the opportunity to use the ballot box to decide whether to change a government or maintain one in office.



“Using the ballot box has contributed to the stability of our country. People believe that if a leader is not doing well, they can vote against that leader in four years’ time. We don’t need a coup to change someone,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo disclosed the military takeovers in Guinea and Mali, had pushed ECOWAS to commence a review of its protocols to strengthen the growth of democracy in the sub-region.



“To be honest, I am not speaking (now) as Chairman of ECOWAS, I support the idea… I feel ECOWAS protocols on good governance should outlaw the third-term mandates in any country. I feel strongly it is something that we ought to do to prevent what is happening in Guinea and elsewhere,” he added



When asked why the regional bloc looked on while Alpha Conde tweaked his country's constitution to extend his term, President Akufo-Addo said, “there are varied reasons for the military intervention, but there is no justification at any stage.”



“We are opposed, in principle, to any intervention of the military to the political life of a country. The population is capable of resolving its problems through the ballot box, ” he stressed.