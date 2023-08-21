Create polling stations in SHSs and Universities – National coalition group to EC

General News of Monday, 21 August 2023

The Coalition of National Youth Organizers (CNYO) has petitioned the Chair of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Jean Mensah, to consider creating polling stations in various Senior High Schools (SHS) and tertiary institutions during the limited registration exercise.



According to the group, creating more polling stations in various educational institutions will enable persons who have turned 18 but haven’t registered yet to do so at a convenience.



The national coalition warned that “it will trigger legal action against the Commission” if it fails to heed to their call.



In a petition dated August 17, 2023, the Coalition of National Youth Organizers made their grievances known.



“Conducting the limited registration exercises at the polling stations will serve as a dress rehearsal for the Electoral Commission so that the Commission will know the challenges and find solutions to them during the election day.



“The Electoral Commission should consider creating temporary polling stations or electoral areas in the various High schools and Tertiary schools and station their registration officers there, to enable most new registrants to register with ease,” portions of the statement said, according to 3news.com



The group went ahead to disclose that their petition is aimed at ensuring that everyone gets the opportunity to register as a voter, without any impediment.



“The taxpayer’s money has been made available to the Electoral Commission to make sure each qualified Ghanaian, as prescribed in Article 42 of our Constitution is allowed to decide who should represent them,” the report added.



The Electoral Commission announced on August 17, 2023, that a limited registration exercise will be conducted in all of the 268 district offices ahead of the district-level elections.



