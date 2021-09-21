Create innovative ways of generating funds to develop mining communities - Jinapor urges MDF Board

General News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has urged the newly inaugurated Minerals Development Fund Board (MDF) to come up with innovative ways of generating funds to help develop the various mining communities in the country.



Addressing the board at the inaugural ceremony, today, 20th September, 2021, the Honorable Minister reiterated the importance and purpose of the MDF board.



He said, "The Minerals Development Fund was established by the Minerals Development Fund Act, 2016, (Act 912) and indeed the cesray examination of the memorandum and the debates proceeding the promulgation of this law should tell all of us how important the fund is and for that matter, how important this board is"



"The Fund was established among others to mobilise requisite resources, statutory private sector, and some other sources to be able to bring about the much-needed development of the mining communities in our country," he added.



Hon. Jinapor disclosed that he looks forward to working with the board chair and his members to rap up the contributions of mining companies and mining establishments to the Minerals Development Fund in order to help develop the mining communities in the country.



On his part, The chairman of the board, Mr. Kwaku Addo Sakyi-Addo on behalf of the board expressed his appreciation to the President of the Republic and the Minister, for the trust reposed in them and promised to serve the administration to deliver results.



He added that he looks forward to working with the management and all who matter in the mining sector to ensure that the dream of developing mining communities in the country is realised.



The Other Board members include, Mr. Frank A. Raji, Mr. Constant Gladzah, Mr. Martin Ayisi, Prof, Kwamla Agbesinyale, Mr. James Dadson, Mrs. Maame Ama Edumadze-Acquah, Mr. Sulemanu Koney, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri and Mad. Wilhelmina Asabea Bampe.