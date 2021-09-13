Crazy traffic on Dodowa-Adenta road leaves commuters frustrated

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Road users on the Madina-Dodowa road in Accra have recently been left to deal with unbearable traffic that has become akin to the stretch.



The road which serves as a route for communities such as Adenta, Frafraha, Amrahia, Ashiyie, and Oyibi, is also a major stretch that connects to parts of the Eastern region such as Somanya and Akosombo, even to Koforidua and further to parts of the Volta region.



The situation, which is occasioned by the large numbers of persons using that road, has also been exacerbated by the toll booth at Oyibi.



This being the case, it has also increased the numbers of hours people spend on the road looking for cars, coupled with the several other hours they stay in the unbearable traffic leading to or from the toll booth.



It will be recalled that commuters plying the Accra-Kumasi Highway recently had to endure several hours of very slow-moving traffic.



The gridlock, which started from the Pokuase area through to Anyinam, was more severe between the Bunso and Anyinan stretch.



According to GhanaWeb sources, some commuters on that day had to spend over three hours in the traffic jam which started around 5:00 pm.



This and many more have given rise for concerns even as the year taxis to an end and as is typical of the Christmas season, it is projected that should this persist, the situation might get even worse by December.



As of the time of filing this report however, our reporter, Laud Harris Adu-Asare explained that he was yet to see any personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) on the road to help out with the situation.



Watch how these drivers using that road had to stay in long hours of traffic:



