Crash deaths rise to 2,380 in 10 months, 254 killed in October alone

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: The Finder

Provisional data compiled by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has revealed that the number of commuters killed in road traffic crashes for the first 10 months of the year rose by 14.48% compared to same period last year.



254 killed in October In the month of October alone, 254 commuters were killed while 817 were injured in road accidents.



On average, 238 people are killed through road crashes monthly.



The number of commuters killed increased from 2,079 between January and October 2020 to 2,380 in the first 10 months of this year.



1,949 males killed The data shows that 1,949 males made up of 216 below the ages of 18 and 1,733 who are 18 years and above were killed.



431 females killed Similarly, 431 females comprising 108 who are 18 years and below, as well as 323 aged 18 years and above also died from crashes.



81.8% of males, 18.1% females killed In effect, the number of males killed amounts to 81.8% and females killed constitute 18.1% of total fatalities.



671 pedestrians killed, representing 28.1% of all fatalities Out of the 2,380 killed in the first 10 months of this year, 671 commuters representing 28.1% of all fatalities were as a result of pedestrian knockdowns.



1,750 pedestrians injured In addition, 1,750 pedestrians were injured from knockdowns.



1,036 killed by motorcycles, representing 43.5% of all fatalities According to the data, 1,036 commuters representing 43.5% of all fatalities were killed by motorcycles.



3,938 injured by motorcycles Similarly, out of the 12,898 persons injured, motorcycles also injured 3,938, which represent 30.5% of all commuters injured during the 10 months.



804 killed by commercial vehicles, representing 33.7% of all fatalities Per the data, commercial vehicles also killed 804 commuters, and this represents 33.7% of total fatalities.



6,072 injured by commercial vehicles In the same vein, commercial vehicles also injured 6,072 people, which represent 47% of all injuries.



540 killed by private vehicles, representing 22.6% of all fatalities The data also revealed that 540 travellers representing 22.6% were killed by private vehicles.



2,888 injured by private vehicles Similarly, 2,888 commuters representing 22.3% were also injured by private vehicles.



23,488 vehicles involved in crashes In respect of the 23,488 vehicles involved in crashes, 9,690 (41.2%) were private vehicles, 8,746 (37.2%) were commercial vehicles, while 5,052 (21.5%) comprised motorcycles.



Motorcycles killed highest number of commuters The worrying thing is that motorcycles which have the lowest occupancy rate and carry fewer passengers killed the highest number of commuters.



Ashanti leads regional breakdown of deaths In respect of deaths, the regional breakdown is: Ashanti - 471; Eastern - 399; Accra - 375; Tema - 180; Central - 176; Bono East -108; Western - 96; Volta -93; Upper East - 81; Bono -78; Savannah- 73; Ahafo - 66; Western North - 58; Northern - 51; Upper West - 43, Oti - 19 and North East - 13.



Ashanti tops regional breakdown of injuries For injuries, the regional breakdown is: Ashanti - 3,037; Accra - 2,212; Eastern - 2,206; Tema - 1,170; Central - 1,169; Western - 587; Western North- 432; Volta - 356; Ahafo - 356; Bono East - 303; Upper West - 226; Upper East - 224; Northern - 193; Bono -195; Savannah -163, North East - 50 and Oti - 19.



Accra leads pedestrian knockdown of deaths Greater Accra leads the regional breakdown of deaths from pedestrian knockdowns with 191, Ashanti -138; Eastern - 86; Central - 66; Tema - 47; Western - 33; Bono East - 32; Volta - 23; Upper East - 16; Western North-11; Northern - 7; Ahafo - 7; Upper West - 6; Bono - 5; Oti - 2; Savannah - one and North East - zero.



Persons injured rose by 3.91% to 12,898 In respect of the number of persons injured, it rose by 3.91% to 12,413 last year to 12,898 this year.



Vehicles involved in crashes up by 15.11% to 23, 488 Meanwhile, the total number of vehicles involved in crashes also increased from 20,404 last year to 23, 488 this year, representing 15.11% rise.



Motorcycle crashes rises by 9.19% to 5,052 The number of motorcycles that crashed during the 10 months also went up by 9.19% from 4,627 in 2020 to 5,052 this year.



Private vehicle crashes up by 18.72% to 9,690 The total number of private vehicles involved in accident also increased from 8,162 last year to 9,690 this year, an increase of 18.72%.



Commercial vehicle crashes increase by 14.85% to 8,746 In the same vein, commercial vehicles that crashed witnessed 14.85% spike from 7,615 last year to 8,746 this year.



Reported crashes rises by 9.54% to 13,244 Also, the total number of reported crashes rose by 9.54% to 12,091 last year compared to 13,244 this year.



