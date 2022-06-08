Crack the whip on officials endorsing presidential hopefuls - Legon Lecturer tells NPP

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP vows to break the 8



NPP flagbearer hopeful intensify campaign ahead of national delegate congress



Dr. Kobby Mensah warns of division amongst NPP members



Political Communications and Marketing lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kobby Mensah, has admonished the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to punish officials endorsing flagbearer hopefuls of the party.



According to him, the practice if left unchecked, will deep the cracks within the party ahead of the 2024 elections in which it is seeking to “break the eight”.



In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, the lecturer contended that the sanctions meted out to supporters of Alan Kyerematen should equally be applied to other candidate supporters.



He insisted that failure to do so will breed grounds for division.



Dr. Kobby Mensah further stressed that appointees of the president should focus on their respective jobs and desist from the endorsement spree.



His comment comes on the back of the latest seemingly endorsement of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum who said his wish is that God grants him [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] his heart's desires.



“I remember during the polling executives’ elections, people were sanctioned for ostensibly showing support to Alan Kyerematen, for example. Yet we have heard quite a number of people posturing and nothing happens to them and I think that is very unfortunate, and that is exactly what brings the divisions,” Dr. Kobby Mensah said.



“Remember that the president had actually issued a directive that people must focus on their work… and had actually issued [a directive] that whoever does party politicking in times that they are supposed to work, he was going to take action against them. Yet we see people going about throwing shade or some kind of support and they are never cautioned.



“So, I think that the party must start taking actions or must be seen acting on some of these things. People in government must stay away from these issues so that they don’t get carried away or lose focus on the bigger things making sure that they deliver on the president’s promise than using their platform for campaigns,” he added.