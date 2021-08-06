Covid is a battle Africa must win to industrialise - Otabil

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Pastor Mensa Otabil says the pandemic is a strategic battle that has opened up Africa’s innovation



• He believes Africa will come out of its dark years



• The pandemic has affected economies and claimed many lives



The General overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil has said the outbreak of the COVID-19 is an opportunity for African countries to industrialise.



“I believe COVID-19 is a strategic battle that Africa must fight and win,” he said while addressing his congregation on the first night of the Greater Works Conference in Accra.



According to him, though the pandemic has wreaked havoc and claimed several lives it has also presented an opportunity for innovation which African countries must take advantage of.



Making reference to a biblical quotation in the book of Joshua in the Christian bible, he explained that some battles are strategic and are meant to propelled fighters to greatness. Thus same can be said of the fight against Covid in African countries.



“Sometimes God will give you strategic fights to battle, if you see like Joshua, it’s God's opportunity,” he preached.



While asserting himself as a firm believer of Africa’s dreams, he declared that the time has come for Africa to be seen for its enormous potentials.







