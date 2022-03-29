Covid-19 restrictions: Ghanaians happy life is back to normal

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Some Ghanaians have heaped praises on the government’s decision to lift the ban on social activities in the country.



According to them, it is a step in the right direction.



This comes after the adverse effects of Covid 19 crippled economies and endangered lives forcing a ban on certain activities in the country



To this end, GBC News hit the streets of Accra to get more reactions to President Akufo Addo’s 28th Address to citizens on easing of Covid protocols.



Chelsea, a resident of DEVTRACO Estate in Accra said the new measures is a good initiative because the ban affected the economy drastically.



“The new measures are good for the country because other states are also moving on from the pandemic. It’s now time for Ghanaians to move on from their normal activities.



"Opening the borders is a good idea because it really affected our economy. People were not able to travel outside Ghana to import and sell so it’s a good decision the government made”.



Gifty Adu, currently a National Service Personnel added that the President did a good job by listening to the voice of the people.



“He has listened to the voice of the people because I heard concerns from people on the reopening of land borders and the lifting of compulsory covid 19 test for fully vaccinated passengers. So kudos to the President for going into what the people are asking for”.



Solomon Colecraft, a resident of Timber market, was happy about the lift of the ban. To him, prices of goods and services were on the rise because people could not come into the country.



“I was so excited about the border issue. The restrictions on the border have been lifted. Our economy is very stagnant and there is no improvement. It’s because people are not coming into the country for us to gain more profit.



"If there is a restriction on the border, who will come and buy anything here, they won’t come”.



Tempest Kabalma, a student of the African University College of Communications said the government’s decision to lift the ban on activities was long overdue and will help people who do business outside the country.



"I think it’s long overdue because that is how most people do their business. They travel to our neighboring countries to conduct their businesses and the airports haven’t been opened for a year now. It’s a step in the right direction”.



Mercy Aggrey, a member of the Adabraka Community, was not amused with the government’s decision. She said people were already not obeying the ban so the government decision is just to make things official.



“All this is already being done. The President talking about it probably means, he is making it official but people are already walking around without nose masks”.



They were quick to highlight the need to protect themselves by wearing nose masks even after the government decision to lift the ban.



“Some of us will still put on our nose masks because you can never be safe. It is not everybody who goes to be tested . You never know, so it’s better to just protect yourself”.