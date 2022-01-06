Covid-19: Presiding Bishop issues strict directive to Methodist Church

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, has directed all branches of the church across the country to strictly observe the two-hour duration for all services from January, 2022.



He has asked all bishops to monitor and ensure that this new directive is strictly adhered to.



“This is due to the rapid rise in the infection rate of the omicron variant of Covid-19 throughout the country,” a communication to bishops on Wednesday, January 5 said.



Signed by the Administrative Bishop of the Church, Right Rev. Michael Bossman, the communication also recommended the observance of all the other Covid-19 protocols including wearing of face masks, hand-washing regularly and social distancing.



“We hope that all the Covid-19 directives from the Ghana Health Service will be revisited and observed to protect the lives of our members in the face of the omicron threat to lives.”



A plea was also made to unvaccinated church members to vaccinate “as soon as possible to boost their immunity status”.



Ghana has so far recorded a total of 148,079 cases of coronavirus since its outbreak in the country almost two years ago. About 1,300 persons have died from the disease.



Churches were shut in the preceding periods of the first cases in Ghana but have since been opened under strict protocols.