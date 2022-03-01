Courts in Ghana now delivering polemic pieces as Judgement – NDC

General News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed worry over the dented image of Ghana’s Judiciary.



According to the oppositon party, the Judiciary which is charged with the duty of properly interpreting the laws of the land is gradually failing at its duty.



The NDC indicates that currently, the Judiciary gives rulings akin to partisan or polemical pieces rather than learned judicial reasoning consistent with Judicial standards in the legal systems of common law countries.



The largest opposition political party made these allegations in a petition to the Commonwealth, indicating that it’s imperative the body sends in Lawyers and experts to investigate the matters they’ve raised with regards to the country’s Judiciary.



The further stated that there is the need for Commonwealth to assess the adequacy and the quality of the justice being administered to members of the NDC who are being persecuted.



Among other things the NDC spoke about is the human rights abuse of its members by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was touted as a human rights activist prior to him becoming President of Ghana.