Court vindicates PROTOA Chairman, Yaw Adogo, awards him GHc40K

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: Michael Akorli, Contributor

A Koforidua High Court in the Eastern Region of Ghana has vindicated the Koforidua Chairman of the Peace PROTOA, going on to award GHc40,000 in his favor.



The court again ordered the former treasurer of the Koforidua branch of the Progressive Transport Owners Association (Peace PROTOA), Joshua Kofi Soga, also known as French Man, to pay a GHc40,000 compensation to the branch Chairman, Mr Yaw Adogo, for defaming him.



Soga caused a publication of materials about Mr Adogo on social media including that of Accra-based Starr FM and other media networks which the court found to be defamatory.



The court presided over by His Lordship Nana Yaw Gyamfi Frimpong also restrained Soga, his privies and agents from further carrying out defamatory publication against Mr Adogo.



The court further awarded a GHc10,000 cost against Soga.



Evidence given at the court was that, there was bad blood between Mr Yaw Adogo and Soga of which each accused the other of misappropriating the association's funds.



That eventually led to the suspension of Mr Yaw Adogo but he was reinstated after he sought redress from the court after which the National Executives of Peace PROTOA had written to the court reinstating him.



Soga thereafter organised a press conference to state that the branch Chairman (Mr Adogo) had used juju to kill one Lamno, a member of the Koforidua branch of the union, as well as threatening other members with juju.



Soga also stated that Mr Adogo had been inhumanly treating members of the union.



In his ruling, Justice Frimpong who quoted many legal statutes, said the court decided on the compensation because Soga could not substantiate in evidence what he published about Mr Adogo.



He said the court's ruling was not penal but to compensate plaintiff to allow peace and harmony prevail within the branch union.



Mr Adogo who told the court that the publication had damaged his reputation as an elder of the Assemblies of God Church as well as a branch Chairman of the union demanded GHC1 million damages for defamation.



He also prayed the court to grant perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his privies, agents and assigns from further defamatory publications against him.



Also among the reliefs is an order to the defendant to remove all publications on the internet about the plaintiff and render an apology with the same prominences.



The court, plaintiff also prayed should give any order it deemed fit.