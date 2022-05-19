Court varies bail conditions of former Kabfam Administrator

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has varied the bail conditions of a former Administrator of Kabfam, Mr Nhyira Agyapong, from GHS1million to GHS800,000.00.



This is after Mr David Vandyck, counsel for the accused person, prayed for the court to vary his bail conditions because his client could not meet the demands of the condtion.



The court, presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, varied the conditions of the accused person as prayed by the counsel.



Nhyira Agyapong is facing a charge of conspiracy to steal and forgery of official documents.



The case has been adjourned to June 6, 2022, for Case Management Conference.



Earlier, Police Inspector Rosemond Anyane, told the court that the complainant was Charles Antwi Boahen, the Chief Executive Officer of Kabfam Company Limited.



The prosecution said the accused person was the Administration Officer of the said Company.



It said on March 4, 2022, the accused was tasked to deposit an amount of GHS800,000.00 into a bank account of the company's suppliers, Durachem Limited – Project.



It said the accused person submitted to the complainant bank deposit slip with a Received stamp dated March 4, 2022, with face value GHS800,000.00 to indicate proof of deposit.



The prosecution said the complainant also forwarded a copy of the deposit slip to his suppliers as proof of payment.



However, on March 14, 2022, the complainant received feedback from his suppliers to indicate that no money had been deposited into their account on the said date.



The prosecution said the complainant confronted the accused person and he confessed to him that, he did not deposit any money on the said date and that the pay-in slip he sent to him was forged.



It said the complainant decided to carry out an internal audit of all company funds, which the accused person supervised and detected that an additional GHS279,728.00 was stolen totaling GHS1,079,728.00.



It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused person was arrested for investigation.



The prosecution said the accused person admitted the offence in his investigation cautioned statement to the Police and stated that, he used the money to stake Sporty bet and 1Xbet and lost.



The prosecution said the accused person stated that he failed to deposit the money but went to the banking hall, filled the deposit slip form at the Bank Teller Room and appended the received stamp on the duplicate when the teller’s attention was not on him.



Investigations revealed that from September 2021 to March 2022, the accused person spent a total amount of GHS1,285,34.00 on soccer bet.