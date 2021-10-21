Court urges remanded Funny Face to 'quit' social media for a month

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: GNA

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife and girlfriend and commit suicide on Instagram, has been remanded into Police custody by a Kanehsie District Court.



Benson’s ex-wife whose name was given as Lizzy and his girlfriend is called Vanessa.



The Court presided over by Oheneba Kuffour ordered that a psychiatric examination should be conducted on Benson aka Funny face at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



He should also undergo substance abuse examination at the Police Hospital.



It urged Funny Face aged 40, to stay away from social media for a month.

Funny face, a comedian, charged with threat of death, had his plea reserved by the Court.



However, the facts of the matter were read out in open court.



Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare prayed the court not to take his plea.



ASP Asare said accused might be having some psychological issues so it would not be fair to take his plea.



He further prayed that the accused be sent to any of the Accra or Pantang Psychiatric hospitals for psychiatric examination, subject to the discretion of the Court.



According to him, the Police would like the accused to undergo substance abuse at the Police hospital and the report submitted to the Court.



ASP Asare said “our suspicion is that accused’s action may be influenced by narcotic substances.”



Funny face who was without legal representation, said he would prefer to be sent to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



Accused told the Court that he would not like to go back to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital rehabilitation centre because inmates fluctuated too much on him.



He told the Court that he had not threatened his ex-wife Lizzy because he had nothing to do with her.



Funny face said his girlfriend Vanessa knew very well that he could not kill her, saying that he went overboard because he was not taking his medication.



He was of the view that his relapse could be as result of a “wee” toffee given to him by his friend.



Funny face said his woes began after his girlfriend took away their children.

He went ahead to list the name of people he had insulted including Fadda Dickson of Despite Media Group and Emmanuel Adebayor, an international football player.



The facts as narrated by ASP Asare are that accused is a comedian, actor and musician residing at Millennium City at Kasoa in the Central Region.



ASP Asare said accused was married to one Lizzy but broke up in the year 2017.



In the year 2020, accused got engaged to one Vanessa and they had twins.

ASP Asare said in February this year, Vanessa fled with their twins after they broke up, to an unknown destination.



Prosecution said on October 17, this year, accused took to his Instagram page and threatened to kill his ex-wife, Lizzy, and girlfriend Vanessa and commit suicide.



The Prosecutor said accused in his caution statement blamed his action on depression and his failure to take his drugs given to him when he was sent to the psychiatric hospital for treatment.



“Prosecution suspects the accused person is mentally unstable and pleading with this honourable court to give an order for the accused person to be re-examined and report,” ASP Asare said.



Accused is expected to reappear on November 10.