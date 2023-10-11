Court to hear Cecilia Dapaah's application to unfreeze bank accounts October 11

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah is set to have her case heard in Financial Court 2 of the High Court Complex on October 11.



The hearing is an application related to a seizure and freezing order filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



On October 16, 2023, the same court will address another application by the OSP, seeking permission to submit a supplementary affidavit with additional evidence against Ms. Dapaah.



Ms. Dapaah had filed an interlocutory injunction application against the OSP on October 10, aiming to halt the investigation and prosecution of her and her husband, Daniel Osei Kufuor, who face allegations of corruption and corruption-related offenses.



Court documents indicate that Ms. Dapaah is also seeking the court's intervention to unfreeze her bank accounts.



She wishes the court to declare the reseizure of money found in her Abelemkpe residence and the refreezing of her bank accounts as unfair and capricious.



The court documents state, "A Declaration that the Respondent’s re-seizure of the money (initially seized from the Applicant’s home on 24/07/23) and re-freezing of Applicant’s bank accounts, respectively, on September 5, 2023, is unfair, unreasonable, capricious, arbitrary, and ultra vires the Respondent’s statutory powers under Act 959 relative to the constitutional provisions of Articles 23 and 296 of the Constitution, 1992."



Cecilia Dapaah had come under scrutiny in July when it was revealed that two of her domestic workers were facing charges for allegedly stealing significant amounts of money and items.



This prompted calls for her resignation and an investigation.



