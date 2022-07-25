Court to empanel jury in Kasoa ritual murder case today

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 25 July 2022

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court is today (Monday, July 25, 2020) expected to empanel a jury in the case in which two teenagers are standing trial for allegedly killing 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdullah at Kasoa.



The trial judge, Her Ladyship Justice Lydia Osei Marfo at the last on July 5, requested new sets of qualified jurors on.



This was because the already available potential jurors in the system are heavily involved in more jury trials and the court wants to do an effective trial.



The two ‘Kasoa boys’ a 15-year-old juvenile and an 18-year-old young offender have been held for the murder of Ishmael Mensah and are facing the charge of murder.



In court on Tuesday, July 5, when the court was expected to empanel the jurors, the case was adjourned to July 25 for the new potential jurors to be assembled.



Her Ladyship Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the trial judge, said, “The main business for today (Tuesday) was for us to empanel a jury.”



“However the jury as we have now are involved in several cases that are being tried within this premises.



“To do an effective trial, I requested for a new crop of qualified men and women who are not involved in several cases to be summoned so as to undertake this exercise,” the court said.



“In view of this, I have been informed that letters have been sent to get all such people from the various institutions. Therefore, we need to exercise patience for the administration to take up this duty,” Justice Osei Marfo urged.



On June 16, the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court made a u-turn and restored the ‘Kasoa boys’ murder case back to a jury trial.



The court had on May 12, indicated that, looking at the ages of the accused persons their trial should be done summarily.



But the court said, having done consultations and some issues raised, “I have decided that the trial must proceed by a jury.”



The court also said it took into consideration the 1992 Constitution and the Juvenile Justice Act to reverse the decision not to try them by jury.



Justice Marfo also said, should the court finds them guilty, the juvenile offender (15-year-old) will be sent to the Juvenile Court for sentencing while the young offender (18-year-old) be dealt with according to the law.



Consequently, the court has directed the Registrar of the court to summon men and women who are qualified to be jurors to appear in court on July 5 for them to be empaneled.



The two ‘Kasoa boys’ have been held for the murder of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah and are facing the charge of murder.



According to EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah, their plea is expected to be taken before the jury is empaneled.



The prosecution was Derick Ackah Nyamekye, an Assistant State Attorney while Samuel Atuah represented the first accused person and held brief for Martin Kpebu for the second accused person.