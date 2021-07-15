Court throws out new appeal against Odartey Lamptey by ex-wife

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

An Appeal Court has thrown out the case by the former spouse of Ghanaian football great, Nii Odartey Lamptey to own his seven-bedroom East Legon mansion.



KasapaFMonline reports that an appeal filed by Gloria Appiah to own the former Aston Villa and Black Stars striker’s plush residence as part of her alimony has been quashed by a Court of Appeal.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa FM’s reporter Alexander Anyankwaa after the court proceedings, Mr Odartey had this to say when asked about the ruling:



“it’s been eight years of litigation but I am grateful to God for always being there for me. Few people survive in this kind of situation but thank Him I am alive and kicking, I will also want to use this opportunity to thank each and everyone who supported me throughout this battle.”



Background



Following the dissolution of their marriage in June 2017, a High Court Judge, Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey ordered the ex-wife of Nii Odartey Lamptey, Gloria to vacate the footballer’s seven-bedroom mansion at East Legon.



This was after the Judge had ordered her to be settled with GHC200,000, a car and Odartey Lamptey’s house at Dome.



Not satisfied with the ruling, Gloria Appiah appealed the verdict praying the court to add the 7-bedroom mansion to be added to her entitlement.



But last year, all three judges who sat on the appeal ruled in favour of Mr Odartey Lamptey.



The couple’s saga began in 2013 after reports emerged that DNA tests had uncovered that Nii Odartey Lamptey’s three daughters with his ex-wife did not belong to him.



