Court throws out Okufubour I for lack of capacity

Regional News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An Accra High Court presided by Justice Kwame Gyamfi Osei, High Court (Land Division) has dismissed the disputed land case between Nii Ayi Okufubour I, Ngleshie Lafa Mantse suit (LD/0303/2021) against Precious Real Estate, citing lack of capacity.



To the adjudicating body, although the disputed land forms part of the Ngleshie Alata Stool (Dansoman lands), it dismissed the suit on lack of capacity grounds on the part of the plaintiff.



Part of the ruling read "... It was contended that the plaintiff lacked the capacity to maintain the action on the face of the Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim.



This is because the Plaintiff claims the disputed land forms part of the Ngleshie Alata Stool which is a Paramountcy hence the one with capacity to sue is the occupant of the Paramount Stool or in his absence the regent. Hence the plaintiff who claims to be the chief of Lafa has no capacity to sue in respect of the disputed land.



It added "It was contended that since the plaintiff has sued in his cap acity as a chief same should have been endorsed on the writ as required under order 2 (4) of C. I. 47 and same is not curable, especially so as it relates to matters of capacity. The case of Standard Bank Offshore Trust Limited Vrs National Investment Bank was relied on for that proposition.



"Now it is trite that capacity is the backbone of every suit. When the issue of capacity is raised at any stage of the proceedings it is incumbent on the adjudicating body to interrogate that issue before it proceeds with the matter. If this is not done, that adjudicating body would be embarking on an exercise in futility."