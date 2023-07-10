Court threatens to throw away case involving former Absa Bank staff who 'stole' GH¢1.2m

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 10 July 2023

An Accra Circuit Court has threatened to strike out the alleged GH¢1.2m criminal case involving a former employee of Absa Bank.



According to the Chronicle Newspaper of July 10, 2023, the court presided over by Her Honour Ellen Ofei-Ayeh ruled that if the prosecution failed to do what is necessary by the next hearing date, July 21, 2023, the case would be dismissed.



The court’s order, according to the report, came after the prosecution prayed the court for an adjournment, as he has referred the docket to the Attorney-General’s (A-G) Office for advice.



The Magistrate, Ofei-Ayeh said she expected the prosecution to file all necessary documents for the start of the case and would not tolerate any delays.



Before the last adjournment, on July 7, 2023, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah asked the court twice to put the case on hold so that he could amend the charge sheet and brief facts to align with the six other accused persons who willingly surrendered to the police.



At the time of the court hearing, C/Insp. Anquandah had still not filed the amended version as he claimed he has sent a copy of the docket to the A-G’s office for advice.



The report added that the outcome from the A-G’s office would determine the direction of the case involving Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie, 25, a former employee of Absa Bank and the prime suspect in the case.



The accused and 16 others are being accused of stealing from seven customers of the bank’s funds.



Background



The former Absa Bank staff, who allegedly stole about GH¢1.2 million from the bank’s customers’ accounts, made a third appearance in court June 29, 2023.



The accused, Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie, 25, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court with eleven others who have been charged together with him.



The prosecution told the court presided over by Her Honour Ellen Ofei-Ayeh, that the six accused persons, allegedly voluntarily surrendered to the police, following a media report on the case.



The first accused (A1), Emmanuel, together with the others, will make their fourth and third appearances respectively on July 7, 2023.



However, the case was adjourned by the judge, Her Honour Ofei-Ayeh, after the prosecution prayed to the court that it needed more time to amend the charge sheet and the brief facts following the new accused persons who reported themselves.



Based on this development, the prosecution informed the court that they wanted to amend the charge sheet, which should have been done yesterday, but did not happen.



The accused person, Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie, who is a former employee of Absa Bank and now a businessman, is facing 13 charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, stealing, forgery of other documents and falsification of account.



The other suspects, Cecil Nyamesem Agyakwa (A2), Richard Aikins (A3), Micheal Tweneneboah Oppong (A4), Faoud Mohammed (A5) and Caleb Bandoh (A6), who first appeared before the court with A1, have been charged with stealing and conspiracy commit a crime.



Those who voluntarily reported themselves to the police are Nicholas Nii Sai (A9), Nana Kwasi Gyimah (A10), Benjamin Adoari (A11), Boadu Nana Yaw Adjei (A13), Joseph D Amin (A14) and Othneil Amankwah Darkwa (A17).



The police are yet to arrest Clinton Asamoah (A7), Kwame Owusu Buado (A8), Daniel Osei (A12), Ernest Aryee (A15) and Issace De-Heer(A16).



The report also added that all the persons except A1 have been granted bail in the sum of GH¢200, 000.00 with two sureties for those who are gainfully employed and earning not less than GH¢2,500 a month.



NW/OGB





