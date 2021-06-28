Court summons Accra Regional CID Boss over German woman’s murder case

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The District Court at Weija has summoned an investigator with the Greater Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief Inspector Frazier Nutakor to appear before it on July 5 to explain circumstances surrounding the conduct of the case in which Bougouma Aloys has been held for murder.



The accused has been alleged to have murdered his German girlfriend and her 13 year-old-daughter at their residence at Kokrobite in Accra.



Boigouna Aloys, a Burkinabe, is said to have secretly buried the two in a bush near their house at Kokrobite in Accra after allegedly killing them.



Charged provisionally with murder, Boigouna Aloys has had his plea preserved by the court.



When the case was called on Monday, June 28, 2021, the Prosecutor Chief Inspector Emelia Mensah prayed the court to invite the Regional CID boss to come to court and apprise the court on the matter.



According to her, even though the case docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for its advice, the regional CID boss’ presence in court will assist the court to understand the circumstances surrounding the conduct of the matter.



The prayer of the Prosecutor was premised on the Magistrate Her Worship Ruby Ntiri Opoku’s concern that, since the case was first called in October last year, the accused person has not been in court.



To this end, the court said, the Regional CID boss Chief Inspector Frazier Nutakor is to appear before the court to explain the circumstances of the case to the court on July 5.



The accused person who does not have a lawyer told the court that, he has been kept at the Striking Force of the Accra Regional Police Command.



He also told the court that, he had only a SIM Card containing contacts of his relatives but that SIM Card is not with him, hence he has not been in contact with them.



The case has since been adjourned to July 5, 2021.



Background



Aloys is currently on remand and a duplicate docket has been forwarded to the AG’s Department for advice.



On October 7, last year, the Police issued a statement on the arrest of Aloys.



According to residents, the two had been living together with the daughter of the deceased since January 2020, until their sudden disappearance, the statement said.



A strong stench in the neighborhood raised suspicions about the possible murder of the two, leading to the lodging of a complaint with the Kokrobite police for further investigations.



The police have since visited the scene where the two were suspected to have been buried.