Court suggests out-of-court settlement in ‘slapping’ case involving Henry Quartey and 61-year-old-man

An Accra Circuit Court has recommended an out-of-court settlement in the case involving a 61-year-old man and the Minister for Greater Accra, Henry Quartey popularly known as ‘Accra Commando’.



The minister dragged the 61-year-old-man to court on the accusation of slapping him during a traffic alteration.



In a newspaper report by the Chronicle dated September 19, 2023, the presiding judge Samuel Bright Acquah made his pronouncement in an open court on September 18, 2023, before adjourning the case to September 26, 2023.



The adjournment of the case is to allow the prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse, to present his first prosecution witness.



DSP Kesse indicated that three witnesses to testify, includes the Minister Henry Quartey, his Dispatch Rider, and the case's Investigator.



The accused whose name was given as Nii Odoi Kwao II, also known as Robert Koomson, aged 61 and a retired Computer Programmer, allegedly assaulted the Minister during a traffic incident in Osu, a suburb of Accra.



Nii Odoi Kwao II faces charges of causing road obstruction, making death threats, assaulting a public officer, and engaging in offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.



The 61-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently out on bail.



The prosecution in presenting the fact brief in court named the complainant in the case as a police officer stationed at VVIP and served as an attaché to Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey. He also functions as his Dispatch Rider.



The accused is identified as a retired Computer Programmer residing in Osu, Accra.



The incident reportedly occurred on December 8, 2022, around 1:10 pm when the minister, accompanied by his security detail, was visiting Osu.



Upon reaching a section of the road, they observed that the accused had blocked it with his Kia Bongo car, causing heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch.



The complainant signalled the accused to yield to the calls from other road users for them and the others to move. He refused, insisting that no one could pass until he finished his business.



The minister decided to advise the accused to move his vehicle, but the accused ignored him and escalated the situation by becoming violent.



He threatened to kill the minister if he approached, using offensive language, including false accusations of theft.



The accused then abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the road, locked it, removed the ignition key, placed it in his pocket, rushed towards the Regional Minister, and slapped him.



The minister's security detail intervened promptly, arresting the accused, and delivering him to the Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.



During investigations, the accused purportedly confessed to the offense in his caution statement, resulting in his subsequent charges and trial.



