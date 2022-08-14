Court strucks out false charges against NPP's Villey Acheampong

Regional News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

An Accra Circuit Court has struck out charges against businessman and a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Subin Member of Parliament aspirant in the Ashanti Region, Villey Acheampong.



Villey Acheampong was charged with defrauding by false pretense in an unfinished house sale and threat of death after firing his licensed gun when he was attacked on that same property during an argument.



At court, Villey Acheampong pleaded not guilty on all the charges against him.



After their first court hearing and settlement, the case was struck out by the court with reference number: 10/10/2022 on 27th June, 2022. Hence Acheampong Villey has been discharged from all the charges leveled against him.



According to the prosecution, the witness is unwilling to testify in the matter.



Counsel for Mr Acheampong prayed the court to discharge his client since prosecution had demonstrated that they had lost appetite in the case against the wannabe NPP Subin MP aspirant.



In an interview granted by Acheampong Villey to the media present at the court premises, He expressed interest in the Subin seat, adding that the court cases will not stop him from pursuing his interest.



“I said it before and I’m repeating it, that this case won’t stop me from pursuing my interest in the Subin seat. I knew from the start that I wasn’t guilty and that has been proven by the court of law. Let me also use this opportunity to encourage Ghanaians to have faith and patience in our judicial system. If you’re guilty or not, time will always be the best judge. May God bless us all”.