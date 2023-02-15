Court stops University of Ghana from implementing ‘in-out-out-out’ policy for continuing students

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

The Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana is to maintain its current residential status until the final determination of a case before the court.



This is according to an order from the Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra.



“The status quo of the residential status of all continuing students of Commonwealth Hall, University of Ghana should be maintained as it used to be before the 26th October 2022 decision was taken,” the order from the High Court stated.



“This Order is to last until the final determination of the case. I order accordingly,” it added.



Eight residents of the Commonwealth Hall, applied for an interlocutory injunction on 16 January 2023, to prevent authorities of the hall from implementing their policy to allow only level 100 students of the university to be residents of the hall.



Per the decision taken by the university’s new residential policy, continuing students are supposed to occupy other halls apart from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls to make way for the first year and graduate students.



However, this order from the court means the decision cannot be implemented.



Meanwhile, the Police on Tuesday, 14th February 2023, arrested 18 people for disturbances on the University of Ghana campus.



The 18 suspects were together with about 200 others believed to be former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the university.



The Police were able to contain the situation and calm has since been restored.



All 18 suspects are in Police custody and will be put before the court to face justice, the law enforcement agency said.



Security has since been deepened on the campus for academic activities to continue without any hindrance.



The Police have assured that all other persons involved in the disturbances will be arrested and brought to face justice.



The security personnel at the forecourt of the Commonwealth Hall prevented the aggrieved former occupants from entering into the hall.



The students, however, argued that they had secured an interlocutory injunction to reside in the hall.



