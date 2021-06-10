Court sentences trader for building without permit

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: GNA

Isha Fuseni, a petty trader has been convicted to the sum of GH¢1,440 for putting up a house without a development permit.



The Hohoe Magistrate Court also ordered her to pay a sum of GH¢800 to the Hohoe Municipal Assembly as compensation.



Fuseni, who appeared in court pleaded guilty, was convicted on her own plea and would serve eight months imprisonment if she defaults in the payment of the fines.



Mr Frank Azila-Gbettor, the Prosecutor, told the court presided over by Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku that the convict was constructing a house at Gbi-Bla (New Abattoir Road).



He said on January 15, 2020, the Hohoe Municipal Development Control Taskforce, on official duty to check development projects realised the convict had put up a building at the said location without a development permit.



The Prosecutor said Fuseni was educated, asked to stop work and obtain a permit for the structure but refused to comply.



Mr Azila-Gbettor said on August 13, 2020, the convict was served a warning letter to produce permit documents within two weeks but failed to do so.



He told the court that Fuseni had already built and occupied a 3-unit hall and chamber house without a permit before beginning construction works on the building in question.



The trader was arrested and brought to court on a bench warrant after she failed to appear in court on May 10, 2021.