Court sentences ‘shepherd’ for rearing cattle, sheep, and goat on premises

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: GNA

The Hohoe Magistrate Court has sentenced Jibril Awal, for rearing 16 cattle, some goats, and sheep on his premises and in an insanitary condition contrary to Section 54 (a) (i) of Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.



Awal pleaded guilty to the charge, sentenced to a fine of GH₵840 (70 penalty units) and will serve three months imprisonment if he defaults in payment of the fine.



The court also ordered the convict to remove the cattle from the premises and prepare an animal pen for the goats and sheep under the inspection by the Environmental Health Officer.



Prosecutor, Frank Azila-Gbettor, disclosed to the court presided over by Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku, that the convict lived in his house with his family of six.



He said on February 27, this year, a team of Environmental Health Officers on their routine house to house inspection, entered the convict’s premises and detected he was rearing 16 cattle, some goats, and sheep on his premises in an insanitary condition.



Azila-Gbettor said the convict’s act endangered the health of the public inhabiting the area to zoonotic diseases such as tuberculosis and anthrax.



He said officers reported the nuisance to the Municipal Environmental Health Officer who then invited the convict to the office for education while an order was issued to the convict to relocate his animals to a convenient place within 30 days starting March 1 to 31, 2023.



Azila-Gbettor said after the deadline elapsed, all efforts made by the Officers for the convict to relocate the animals fell on deaf ears.



He said the convict was served with court summons to appear before the Court for necessary action to serve as deterrent to other landlords.